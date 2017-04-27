'Angels in disguise': Northampton hospital-goers pay tribute to A&E staff following frank junior doctors documentary

Channel 4's eye-opening glimpse into the life of junior doctors at Northampton General Hospital's A&E has prompted a further flurry of praise for our under-pressure medics.

Wednesday night's second episode of Confessions of a Junior Doctor showed the daily courage of medics working in a system under intense pressure.

There are currently more than 63,000 junior doctors working in NHS hospitals across the country, with many as young as 23-years-old and many facing a working week of up to 75 hours.

Just one year after graduating from medical school, the documentary followed Morgan, who was quickly thrust into the hectic A&E ward.



Social media user, Emma Leathley said: "I watched this last night. I have been admitted to Northampton general several times. The staff are absolutely amazing even when they are run off their feet and they keep smiling.

"From paramedics who have been the first response to doctors, nurses and consultants they have all got 100 per cent respect from my family and I.

"My stepdad almost died a few years ago and they saved his life if it wasn't for their quick thinking he wouldn't be here now. Thank you to all staff at Northampton general you are amazing heroes."

With resources stretched to the limits, the documentary gave a frank account of how young doctors are treating more people than ever before.

Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, Councillor Anna King (Con, Phippsville) said on Facebook that Northampton General Hospital A&E staff are brilliant.

She said: "They are always wonderful staff and I've never had to wait too long. My daughter who's 17 is treated like a princess when she attends with numerous asthma attacks and autoimmune problems."

Lawrence Gerrie, added: "I had two emergency visits and had to wait in A&E but the staff did everything they could despite being extremely busy they still found time to check and assure me considering they don't have time to breathe and critically short of staff.

"I have nothing but praise and admiration for all staff right down to cleaners and tea ladies, they all give 100 per cent with a smile or a kind word."