Andrea Leadsom welcomes Northamptonshire real ale brewery to Parliament

South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom welcomed one of the county's real ale breweries to a House of Commons bar earlier this month.

Following on from previously hosting two other breweries from her constituency in Westminster, Mrs Leadsom arranged for Silverstone’s Ignition ale to be served in the Strangers’ Bar for a week at the start of November.

MPs, on a first-come-first-served basis, can have a beer from their constituency as the Guest of the Week, affording an opportunity to promote and support local producers.

The Leader of the House of Commons met with head brewer Tanel Karjus, director Trevor Wright, and sales manager Rob South, and heard that Silverstone Real Ale is going from strength to strength after winning several CAMRA awards.

Started in 2008, the company is proud to work closely with the Silverstone Circuit to celebrate more than sixty years of motorsport on their doorstep.

Mrs Leadsom said: “South Northamptonshire produces some of the best food and drink you’ll find anywhere in the country, and our growers and producers play a vital role in our local economy.

“It was a pleasure to meet Tanel, Trevor and Rob in Westminster and to hear how well Silverstone Real Ale is doing.

"Silverstone is a gem in the beautiful South Northants constituency, and it is great to see the brewery working so closely with our excellent Silverstone Circuit, particularly in their support of the Silverstone Classic weekend in July.

“I was also pleased to hear that they are supporters of apprenticeships, and are looking to take on two new apprentices as soon as possible. I run my own annual apprenticeship scheme in my Towcester office for local school leavers, and I would encourage all businesses to look at the excellent benefits, to both employer and employee, that an apprenticeship can provide.

“The Ignition ale was very popular, and I enjoyed the opportunity to pull a pint with the Silverstone team. It’s always a pleasure to host our local brewers in Parliament and provided me with a rare opportunity to visit the Strangers’ Bar; something that was certainly noted by my colleagues!”