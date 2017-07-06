American diner restaurant in Northampton closes...but what will be taking its place?

Northampton's Coast To Coast restaurant has been closed, with rumours circulating it will be reopening as a steakhouse.

The American-style diner off Water Tull Way, in Sixfields, was closed for refurbishment on July 3, and its accompanying web page has also been removed. The company no longer lists the Northampton restaurant.

The Coast To Coast Northampton page has been taken down.

It is understood that the site will reopen as a steakhouse in three weeks' time and it is understood that the existing staff will be offered roles in the new restaurant.

Coast To Coast's parent company The Restaurant Group has been approached for comment.