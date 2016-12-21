Ambulance crew rushes man to hospital with serious injuries following alleged assault in Northampton

A man had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries following an alleged assault in a Northampton block of flats.

Police were called to a report of an assault in Trinity Avenue, in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton, at about 9.45am on Sunday morning (December 18).

Eyewitnesses described how at least three police cars and an ambulance crew were called to the flats near to the Romany pub.

A police presence remained outside the building until the afternoon.

A force spokeswoman could only confirm that a man was been taken to hospital with "serious but non-life threatening injuries."

She added that a man had been arrested and released on bail pending further enquiries.

An investigation into what happened is taking place and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information regarding it. Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.