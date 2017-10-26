Amazon Daventry proves a good neighbour for vandalism-hit Northampton charity

A Northampton charity received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon Daventry team after hearing the news its play garden had been vandalised.

Blackthorn Good Neighbours offers children holiday clubs, breakfast clubs and nursery services to ensure they get the best possible start in life. The charity provides nurture and language groups as well as support and advice for parents.

The team at Amazon Daventry had already donated £1,000 to Blackthorn Good Neighbours earlier this year but wanted to provide additional support when they heard about the vandalism.

Amazon Daventry fulfilment centre general manager David Tindal said: “We were very upset to hear what happened to the Blackthorn Good Neighbours nursery. They help so many people in the area, which is why we wanted to extend our support for their invaluable work. We hope this donation shows how much the community is behind them.”

The charity fell victim to vandals over Bank Holiday weekend in August.

“We are very grateful for the generous donation from the Amazon Daventry team," said Claire Proctor from Blackthorn Good Neighbours.

"It was heart-breaking to come back from a Bank Holiday in August to find broken locks, and damages to our shed and new playhouse, but we were blown away by the outpouring of support from the community.

"On behalf of everyone at Blackthorn, I’d like to thank David and the team at Amazon for their donation.”

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.