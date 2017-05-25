Alumni from Northampton college asked to remember their 'old school ties' and tell the next generation their story since leaving school

A Northampton school wants to reconnect with former students to help inspire the current generation to academic success.

Moulton School and Science College, in Pound Lane, Moulton, Northampton, wants its alumni pupils to get in touch and tell them their story since leaving school, from what careers that have made to where in the world they have travelled to.

The school want to use their former pupil's stories to inspire the next generation.

The project is led by education charity Future First who believe students should keep their 'old school ties' after leaving education to inspire the next generation with their success stories.

Careers advisor Jenny Lal said: "We are really excited to have past students involved in our careers events at Moulton School and Science College.

"Our former students can get in touch with us by email and tell us what they have done with their careers since leaving our school."

Christine Gilbert, Executive Chair of Future First and a former Ofsted Chief Inspector, said, “Every state school student should have the opportunity to succeed in life after school, regardless of their background. If students see ‘people like me’ have succeeded, they are more likely to believe they can too. They work harder and have higher expectations of success. We want more schools to see the benefits of using their alumni as a powerful resource.”

Moulton School fifth form girls in 1977.

Moulton School and Science College alumni can contact the school at jenny.lal@moultonschool.co.uk or by registering with www.futurefirst.org.uk.

A Moulton School trip in 1962.