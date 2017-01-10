Alleged Wellingborough flasher told by magistrates not to enter pubs as part of his bail restrictions

A pub patron has been banned from frequenting nightspots in Northamptonshire as part of his bail conditions - after he allegedly exposed himself in a town market place.

Luan Mema appeared at Northampton Magistrates yesterday charged with one count of exposure and another of sexual assault against a girl aged over 16.

On the evening of November 6, he is alleged to have intentionally "exposed his genitals" in Market Square Wellingborough, while drunk.

He is also alleged to have touched a girl aged over 16 in a sexual way, to which she did not consent.

Appearing at court with the aid of an interpreter, the Wellingborough resident pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

A summary trial was set for Northampton Magistrates' Court on March 8, which is expected to last two hours.

Justices bailed him on the condition he must not enter any licence premises in the whole of Northamptonshire after 7pm.