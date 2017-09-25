Alleged victim sought 'consensual, sadomasochistic sex' from Northampton man charged with blackmail and rape, trial hears

A Northampton man charged with blackmail, physical beatings and sexual assault has claimed any sex he had with one of his alleged victims was "consensual".

Winston Reid is currently facing trial for a series of sexual assaults, rape, physical beatings and blackmail against two women..

During the fourth day of his trial yesterday (September 25), Reid, during cross-examation, claimed one of the women had sought "dominant" sex from him and he "never threatened her directly".

The 55-year-old was arrested in 2015 following an appeal on BBC One’s Crimewatch after a number of sexual assault allegations were made against him.

He later pleaded not guilty to six counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault, eight counts of causing actual bodily harm and one count of blackmail, most of which was allegedly carried out while he lived in Northampton area.

Reid's counsel Laurie-Anne Power cross-examined the woman and suggested she had sought out consensual, sadomasochistic sex from him.

"I'm going to suggest that you were a willing, active and dominant participant," Reid's counsel alleged.

The woman replied: "You can suggest that, but it is not the truth [...] I pleaded and begged for it to stop."

Reid's counsel also alleged that he did not make direct threats, but only "made vague mention to knowing dangerous people".

In cross-examination, Reid's counsel said: "You said that he got angry and pushed you. I'm going to suggest that he did not physically assault you, is that right?"

The woman replied: "You can suggest that, but it is not the truth."

The trial continues.