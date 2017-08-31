All seven people accused of murdering 17-year-old lad from Northampton plead not guilty

Seven people have pleaded not guilty at Northampton Crown Court to stabbing Liam Hunt to death.

A murder investigation was launched after the 17-year-old boy was killed in an incident in St George's Street on February 14.

Aaron Joseph, 20, from London, James Dodd, 18, from Sentinel Road, Northampton, and five other boys who cannot be named due to their age have all pleaded not guilty to his murder at Northampton Crown Court today (August 31).

A six-week trial has been set for February 5 next year

The prosecution alleges the fatal blow was a knife wound to the 17-year-old's neck.