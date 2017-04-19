All Northampton's a stage as film company search for young star for modern Shakespeare adaption

A Northampton film company has launched its search for the young lead role in a feature film.

Screen Northants is holding open auditions for its modern day adaption of Macbeth, which will be set in Northamptonshire and shot over the school summer holidays.

Becky said: "We are looking for you to learn the soliloquy off by heart for the audition. We aren't concerned if you have no acting experience but we do need to know that you can learn lines.

"There may be extra roles advertised at a later date that don't require line-learning, so keep an eye on the Screen Northants Facebook and Twitter pages."

The first auditions will be an April 29 and 30 between 10am - 6pm at the Main Hall at the University of Northampton Avenue Campus, in St George's Avenue, Northampton, NN2 6JD.

To book an auditioning slot, email northantsmacbeth@gmail.com with your availability and Screen Northants will reply with a specific time for your 10 minute slot.

Screen Northants filming in Northampton.

Alternatively, call in at the Screen Northants shop upstairs in the Grosvenor's Shopping Centre, Northampton.

Actors aged under 18 must seek a parent or guardian's permission before attending.