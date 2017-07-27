All aboard the art Express

Schoolchildren, who created artwork to be displayed on the hoardings at the construction site of the University of Northampton’s new Waterside campus, have been recognised in a national competition.

The University, along with main building contractor Bowmer and Kirkland, called on schoolchildren around the county to create and submit pieces of eye catching artwork based around Northamptonshire’s culture and heritage to brighten up the building site.

Artistic entries were then judged and the best artists were invited down to paint the final designs onto the hoardings.

The winners, 112 pupils from Delapre Primary School and eleven children belonging to the Bowmer and Kirkland site team and other sub-contractors, had their pictures incorporated into the ‘Waterside Express’ – a train with carriages depicting the highlights of Northampton.

The outline of the design was drawn by Marvin Hagglar of Lemon Pop Workshops, a graduate from the University of Northampton, using the ideas from the children’s artwork to create the design in the carriages.

The Waterside Express was one of 70 entries submitted to the national Considerate Constructors Scheme for the Ivor Goodsite Hoarding Competition and was recently declared as one of the winners.

Nick McQuaid, Contracts Manager at Bowmer and Kirkland, said: “Well done to all those involved in creating this superb artwork.

“It is fantastic to be able to engage with the local community and schoolchildren during the construction of the University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus and make long lasting positive impressions, and hopefully inspire some of these children to become the next generation of entrants into the construction industry.”

Harry Portrey, Headteacher of Delapre Primary School, added: “When our school was invited to provide art work and designs we jumped at the opportunity.

Over 200 children in seven classes were asked to contribute work with 100 children selected to take part in the decoration of the hoarding.

“The children loved every minute of it.”