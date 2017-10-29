Search

Aldi stocking special drinks range for Hallowe’en

Aldi are stocking special drinks for Halloween
Aldi are stocking special drinks for Halloween

Can’t get enough of pumpkin spice lattes? Discount supermarket Aldi is stocking a Pumpkin Spice Irish Cream liqueur - just in time for Halloween!

Stores across the country have also announced a limited edition range of spooktacular beers and ciders for you to toast the scariest night of the year.

Some of the drinks available at Aldi.

Some of the drinks available at Aldi.

If you’re partial to a tipple of cider, both toffee apple and rhubarb and custard flavours hit the shelves earlier this month, costing £3,79 for four.

The discount supermarket will also be stocking a selection of Wychwood beers - including a seasonal Dunkel Fester, a darker beer to go along with a cold autumn evening (and we’re going to have plenty of those).