Aldi claims it will start work on former Chron site in Northampton... next year

Construction of a long-delayed budget supermarket on the former Northampton Chronicle and Echo site will not begin until next year.

Aldi won planning approval to build a store and a residential development in the Upper Mounts back in December 2015.

But 20 months have now passed since the budget brand was given the green light and the former Chron site is still a wasteland.

Aldi, however, said it remained committed to the scheme this week.

A spokeswoman said: “We are committed to bringing a new Aldi store to the Upper Mounts site in Northampton, and expect to begin construction next year. We will keep the local community updated on developments.”

The scheme is for a 1,810 sq metre superstore and 110-space car park as well as 19 houses.

Access to the Aldi store would be via Earl Street and to the homes via Great Russell Street.

Council papers published in December 2015 stated the store would likely create 35 jobs.

If built, it would be the fourth Aldi store in Northampton alongside those in Kingsthorpe, St James and Weston Favell.

The firm originally aimed to open the doors of the store at the end of 2015.