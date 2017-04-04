Albert Square hard man swaps East End for Jimmy's End during Northampton bingo hall visit

A soap star better known for his macho alter ego took time out to call out the numbers at a Northampton bingo hall.

Steve McFadden, also known as Eastenders hard man Phil Mitchell, dropped in at Beacon Bingo in Weedon Road on Saturday (April 1) to take selfies with the customers and call the first game of the night.

Steve signs autographs for his fans in Weedon Road.

The actor, who first appeared on TV screens in 1988, also gave thanks to the Beacon staff and customers who have helped to raise more than £650,000 for the casino and gaming industry charity, CHIPS, since 2005.

The CHIPS charity provides specialised wheelchairs for children and young people with severe mobility problems in the UK and Beacon Bingo, along with sister company, Cashino has now supplied more than 500 such chairs.

Beacon Bingo Northampton general manager Paul Cooke, said: “It was great to have Steve visit and personally thank our staff and customers for all their fundraising efforts.

“The event was a huge success and we were delighted to see both regular and new customers having such a good time."

Steve prepares to take the stand at Beacon Bingo.