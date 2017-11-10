Air ambulance called to Northampton town centre gym after man collapses

An air ambulance was scrambled to Northampton after an reported incident in a town centre gym.

An emergency helicopter landed inside the purple hoardings on Marefair, off Horsemarket, at around 9.40am today (November 10).

A man reportedly collapsed at the Fitness4Less gym inside Sol Central. The incident is not believed to have involved any of Fitness4Less' equipment.

The man was stretchered out of Sol Central and taken away by land ambulance.

A spokeswoman for the East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident at a gym in Sol Central, Marefair where a patient required emergency medical treatment.

"An ambulance crew and paramedic in a fast response vehicle were in attendance within minutes of the call shortly followed by the air ambulance."