Accused in David Miller ‘confessed’ to killing man, Northampton Crown Court hears

Two witnesses in the David Miller case separately told Northampton Crown Court of defendant Ian Cuthbertson’s admissions in the days after the murder.

Mr Miller was killed in his flat sometime between the evening of June 10 and morning of June 11 last year and four people are accused of making crude attempts to dispose of the body in the days leading up to their arrests on June 14.

Cuthbertson, 51, Michael Hallett, 37, Joseph Catlin, 30, Zena Kane, 35, all deny the murder charges.

Jay Parkes and Eddie Parkes, of no relation, told the jury Cuthbertson was upset when they spoke with him near the war memorial on Kettering Road. First to take the stand was Jay who told the jury Cuthbertson was very shaky, very upset and quite drunk on June 13.

Cuthbertson is alleged to have said to Hallett: “Why did you take me there? All I wanted was a hot bath. You have ruined my life.”

Jay told the court that Hallett said to Cuthbertson: “Don’t worry. I’ll take it on the chin.”

The witness then went into detail as to what the defendants had said in relation to the body.

Eddie, a street drinker who has known Cuthbertson for ten years, said he encountered him around 7.30am on June 13 near the war memorial.

“He was in tears, he walked up to me and started crying,” said Eddie.

The jury heard that Cuthbertson told Eddie: “We’ve done him. We’ve killed him.”

Peter Joyce, prosecuting, asked Eddie who was there when ‘we’ killed him, and the witness confirmed that Hallett, Kane, Cuthbertson and “a chap called Joe” were the people referenced.

Kane would also make admissions of her own on June 13, the court heard. A witness came across Kane and Catlin on the Racecourse. After being asked whether she was alright by the witness, Kane replied: “No, I’m not. Me and my friends have killed someone.”

The trial continues.