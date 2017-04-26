Accident in Northampton adds to major delays caused by faulty traffic light

The combination of a faulty traffic light and an accident involving a lorry has brought traffic to a standstill in Northampton this morning.

Reports of a traffic light not phasing properly has again lead to long queues on the A45 Nene Valley Way eastbound at A5076, just as it had done yesterday morning.

The lorry accident, first reported at 6.20am, happened on the roundabout where the A428 Bedford Road and A45 Nene Valley Way meet.

The A428 is partially blocked and the accident is affecting travel in both directions, in turn adding to the queues around the Queen Eleanor Roundabout.

Traffic is stretching all the way back to junction 15 of the M1 and to the edge of Northampton town centre in Cotton End.