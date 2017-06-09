Access to be limited at Northampton shopping centre car park during six-week facelift

A tired looking multi-storey in Northampton town centre is set for a facelift this summer.

A programme of jet cleaning, stain removal and painting is set to take place at The Grosvenor Centre car park this June and July over a six-week period.

The planned works will begin on the top two levels of the car park from Monday (June 12) and will affect access to some parking spaces while workers are there.

The improvements will be carried out 'level by level', the council says, to cause as little disruption to the car park as possible.

However, a spokeswoman for the authority said: "Visitors using the car park should be prepared for one to two levels to be blocked off from use each week."

Lift access will also be affected during this time, but any closures will be sign posted at the entrance of the car park and on affected barriers and lifts.

Car park charges will still apply while the work takes place.

Other car parks in the town centre, such as Mayorhold and St Michael's, will be available for visitors to use during the work, which is due to be completed on July 21.

More information about parking in the town centre is available at www.northampton.gov.uk/parking.