Abusive teenagers trip up woman outside Corby fast food outlet

A group of teenagers abused a woman and tripped her up as she tried to walk away from KFC in Corby.

Between 2.30pm and 3pm on Sunday, September 17, the victim was with a friend in the car park at the chicken shop in Oakley Road.

They were approached by four teenagers, two girls and two boys, who became abusive.

One of the girls then tripped the woman as she tried to walk away, causing her to fall to the ground.

The offender is described as a white girl in her early teens with blonde hair in a ponytail, wearing jeans and a white T-shirt.

Two of the other teenagers were on bikes and one was wearing a red top.

Anyone with information about the assault can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.