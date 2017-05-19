Absconded prisoner who once chased youths with machete in Northampton is returned to custody

An prison escapee who was once jailed for chasing youths with a machete in Northampton has been found by police.

Mark Merchant, who absconded from Springhill open prison in Grendon Underwood, Buckinhamshire, on Thursday, May 4, has been found, police said today (Friday).

The 40-year-old has now been returned to custody.

Police thanked the public and the media for sharing an appeal.

He had been in prison for committing arson recklessly, harassment and common assault.

Merchant was also jailed in 2007 for brandishing a 15-inch machete as he chased a group of youths through the streets of Northampton.