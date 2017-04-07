Abington Park Museum to commemorate 100 years since fall of Northampton Shoemakers battalion

A memorial service and evening of talks to remember the Northamptonshire men who perished in Gaza during World War One will be held this month.

Abington Park Museum is hosting the event on Wednesday, April 19 to remember the men of the 4th Territorial Battalion Northamptonshire Regiment, known as The Shoemakers.

The majority of the battalion were local shoe makers and leather workers from Northampton and this year marks the hundredth anniversary of their fall during battle in Gaza.

The service will take place at 3pm and is open to all members of the public.

The evening of talks, delivered in association with the Western Front Association, will begin at 7.30pm.

Rebecca Shawcross, senior shoe curator at Northampton Museum and Gallery, will present alongside David Parish, chair of the Northampton branch of the Western Front Association, and Alison Butler of the Western Front Association who will be launching her new book From the Drill Hall to the Holy Land: The 4th Territorial Battalion.

Tickets for the evening event cost £10, call 01604 837397 to book or find out more at www.northampton.gov.uk/museums.