Abington Park Museum in Northampton is being marketed as a wedding venue

Historic Abington Park Museum will soon be available as an event and wedding venue.

The museum, a 15th-century manor house, is now accepting enquires and will have availability from summertime in 2017, following some light refurbishment at the beginning of the new year.

The renovation work is expected to be completed by May 2017 and will include improvements to the Great Hall and the Victorian Room.

The museum’s position within the stunning grounds of Abington Park, along with its local heritage and Georgian styling, provides a unique venue for weddings, private parties and meetings.

Packages on offer at the museum will be competitively priced and will include the necessary furniture for the function, staffing and catering options such as drinks receptions, buffets and more.

Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, Councillor Anna King, said: “Abington Park Museum is a beautiful and historic building that was once the home to Shakespeare’s granddaughter and we are excited to be sharing it with people as an event and wedding venue.

"We need to use our assets commercially to raise money to protect them for future generations, and we also want them to be a living part of the community, so what better place to spend a special day.

“The incredible features of the Great Hall, the Victorian Room and the courtyard such as bare beams, stained glass windows and stunning views, will offer something distinctive to anyone looking to get married or hold a function there from next summer, particularly for those who grew up having weekend visits to the museum and surrounding parks.”