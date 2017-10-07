A14 re-opens after lorry fire

Motorists on the A14 westbound faced severe disruption today (Saturday) following a lorry fire just over the border in Cambridgeshire.

Fireighters from Cambridgeshire were called to the blaze, involving an an articulated lorry carrying recycling materials, near Brampton Hut.

The westbound carriageway had to be closed between Junction 13 at Thrapston and Junction 21 at Brampton Hut as fire crews dealt with the blaze, which started at 12.45pm.

However, the road was full re-opened shortly after 3pm after Cambridgeshire Fire Service with assistance from colleagues in Northamptonshire and the lorry owner, Mick George Skips, managed to dampen down the flames and then move the lorry under police escort to Thrapston Quarry in Northamptonshire where the burning cargo was safely deposited.

Mark Ainge, from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This was a really innovative approach to dealing with this blaze which prevented the A14 from being closed for several more hours.

“It was a great example of partnership working between ourselves, fire and police colleagues in Cambridgeshire and Mick George.”