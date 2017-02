A large white trailer was stolen from an address off the A5.

The trailer, a white Brian James Race Transporter (pictured), was taken from a property off Watling Street, near Upper Stowe, between 9pm on Sunday February 12 and 11.30am on Monday February 13.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.