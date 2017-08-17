A-levels: Vast majority of Northampton School for Girls pupils get their first choice

Northampton School for Girls pupils will go on to study engineering, TV set design and medical science among much more after this year's A-level results.

Around 15 per cent of NSG students had already secured unconditional offers from the institution of their first choice prior to opening their exam results this morning.

Northampton School for Girls.

Assistant head Teacher and head of sixth Jane MacDonald said: “We are once again delighted with our results. It is very satisfying that the vast majority of our students have secured the university course of their choice."

Among the many successful students were Civa Ali who will read law at the University of London and Ellie Barker who, with results of one A*, an A and a B, has been accepted to study maths at the University of Birmingham.

Liam Taylor achieved two A*s and an A and a place studying aeronautical engineering at the University of Bristol, while Mary Biyi’s excellent results, an A* and two A grades have secured her a place studying medical science.

Deputy head teacher Abigail Boddy said, “I would like to congratulate all our students on their success. I am very proud that NSG students are able to pursue their talents and interests at university level in subjects as diverse as Illustration, TV and Set Design, Psychology, Geography, Midwifery and Medicine.

Northampton School for Girls.

"These opportunities are the outcome our excellent teaching and pastoral care. Our committed and hard-working students received great support from their parents and I am very pleased for them too.”