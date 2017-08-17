A-levels: Top scores for foreign language students at Northampton Malcolm Arnold Academy

Year 13s at Malcolm Arnold Academy have been celebrating success as they received their A-level grades today, with 100 per cent of students achieving an A*-C within their chosen language.

Top performers for the school include Ioan Beresford, who bagged A* in textiles, A in fine art and A in English literature and is going on to study liberal arts at the University of Durham.

Iona Beresford.

She said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Malcolm Arnold Academy.

"The support I have received from my teachers and their peers has been outstanding.

"From being head girl to attending the Lord Mayor’s Student Leadership Challenge, the incredible opportunities I have had access to at the academy have prepared me for my next steps.”

Head teacher, Chris Steed said Malcolm Arnold Academy’s students have worked extremely hard throughout the year in order to set themselves up for a bright future.

L-R: Shreeya Patel, Grace Howells, Matthew Hall and Alex Macciarelli.

“Last year we celebrated our best ever set of results and it’s fantastic to see this year’s A level students match the high standards set," he said.

“I am also pleased to see exceptionally strong performances within sport and music, which are two particular areas we embrace throughout the academy. We also saw an incredible 100% pass rate for all IT students.

“There have been some inspiring performances this year and it really shows what our students are capable of when they’re encouraged to achieve their personal best.”

Magda Kolano also received the results he needed to study chemistry at Nottingham Trent University after achieving an A in maths, B in photography and B in chemistry.

Speaking about sitting her A-level exams at the end of two years of study as opposed to taking modular exams throughout sixth form, Grace Howells said: "It was really hard, we had to go in their blind because we didn't have many past papers, it was like a mystery."

"I cried, I was so relieved, I didn't have a good nights sleep, I didn't know what was going to happen."

Grace will go on to study English literature at the University of Reading.

The school said that nearly three-quarters of business studies students were awarded an A*-C, while two-thirds of students secured an A*-C in government and politics.

Another top performer was Thomas Craddock, who achieved a triple distinction* in BTEC sport.

Thomas, who will now be applying for sport apprenticeship roles, said: “I have worked really hard this year to produce the grades I have achieved.

"This result is also down to the support of teachers, staff, family and friends.”