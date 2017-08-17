A-Levels: The Duston School 'did well in what universities want', says head of sixth form

More than one in five students at The Duston School are taking home at least one A grade or BTEC equivalent this morning.

Among the highest achieving year 13s include five pupils with two or more A grades and four girls who all earned triple distinction star grades.

The school says they did their best in "facilitating" subjects like sociology, maths and history, which are accepted by a wider range of universities.

Head of sixth form Natasha Whiles said: "The excitement this morning was amazing. Everyone's been so pleased. We had students at the start of the year who didn't know what they wanted to do but have now earned themselves a place at university."

The results come as the school prepares to open its new sixth form centre in the new academic year.