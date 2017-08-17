A-Levels: Sponne School's Lucy and Laura will start at Oxford University in September

Two students from a Towcester secondary school have earned a place at Oxford University.

Straight-A students Lucy Adams and Laura Simpson from Sponne School, in Towcester, opened their results envelopes this morning to find they will be starting at Britain's top university this September.

Lucy earned A*s in all her subjects, and just under half of the students at Sponne School also gained A*-B grades, with all pupils passing.

Executive headteacher Dr Jamie Clarke said: “We are really proud of our students who have done so well in gaining these excellent results. It is

reassuring that the grades reflect the hard work that students put in and the outstanding teaching and support provided by the staff at Sponne School.

Well done to all our students, including those who have secured their first choice university places.”

Another pupil, Patrick Challen, will go on to an apprenticeship at Rolls Royce, while Katie Kitchen and Jake Ward both gained two A* each.

Victoria Austin, head of sixth form from Sponne, said: “I am always amazed by the high standards our students achieve and want to congratulate

them on their excellent results. I am so pleased for them and wish them all the best in the future”.