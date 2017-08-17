A-levels: Record numbers of pupils achieve three or more A-levels at Weston Favell Academy

Have your say

Weston Favell Academy's principal said she was "delighted" with the school's improved academic figures this year.

This year, 78 per cent of students achieved three or more A-levels, which is a seven per cent increase from 2016.

The academy’s top performing students were Peter Ward and Kirsty Edge who both achieved an average A grade performance.

Peter gained A grades in economics, business studies and law.

Kirsty got an A* in Mathematics and B grades in Fine Art and Psychology.

She will be taking a gap year and then embarking on a degree in photography at Portsmouth University.

Zeiyn Mohammed, Rebecca Easton and Nessrine Ouajid all achieved an average of a B grade across all their subjects.

Nessrine got an A* in Arabic, B in English literature and a C in business satudies to add to the grade A in French gained last year.

Rachel Steele, principal, said: “I am delighted with these examination results. They are a testament to all the hard work, dedication and commitment from our students and staff at the

academy.

"There are some outstanding individual performances which should be celebrated but the most pleasing aspect of these results is that students have been rewarded for their

efforts and these results enable them to progress to the next stages of their lives.

"I would like to congratulate all our A-level students and wish them all continued success in their future endeavours.”