A-levels: Record number of students bag places at Russell Group Universities, says Northampton Academy

University applicants at Northampton Academy have all successfully secured a place – including a record proportion of students going to top Russell Group institutions.

Over 80 per cent of year 13 students who applied for a university position bagged a place with over 18 per cent of students going on to study at elite Russell Group institutions.

Elvira Matei.

Lydia Walkley Bartlett achieved straight As in maths, chemistry, and physics and is going on to study Mechanical Engineering at the University of Bath this September.

Neil Patel achieved As in both maths and further maths and has bagged a place at the University of Birmingham to study computer science.

He said: “I’m really pleased I got my first choice of Birmingham University. I look forward to doing a master’s once I’ve completed my undergraduate degree.”

Elvira Matei is off to her first choice institution, the University of Manchester, after achieving A* in english literature, A in history and B in psychology.

Kevin Yeboah, Dennis Owusu and Timothy Menyah.

She said: "I'm really happy, I'm so relieved, I was the first person here this morning. I was up at 5 o'clock, I couldn't get to sleep I was so worried. I didn't expect to do so well, I'm really chuffed."

Shelley Auguiste, achieved A* A A in further maths and physics and is hoping to secure a place at Imperial College London to study physics.

Lesley Powell, Northampton Academy’s Assistant Principal for Sixth Form, told the Chronicle & Echo: "By the end of the day, or certainly with in the next two days or three days, they will all have places at a university.

"Everybody who wanted to go to university will have a place."

"I make sure they have the right subjects in the first place and the right choices at A-level to be sure that they can access those top universities and the courses that they want, not necessarily top universities.

She said the students have all worked really hard with a new A-level spectrum.

"I think they were apprehensive but I think they were pleased with the results they got.

"It was hard and they had to work very hard for it, they had nothing banked which they would have had with an AS, some of them have had to do straight through three-hour papers."

“‘These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students during their time with us and I am extremely proud of what they have achieved. In particular, it is pleasing that all those who applied to university have successfully gained places and I wish them all the very best of luck in the next stages of their lives.”