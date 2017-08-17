A-levels: One quarter of Northampton High School students achieve three or more A grades

Northampton High School has announced over one quarter of their students have achieved three or more A*/A grades with one in ten year 13s gaining at least two A* overall.

This year, students sat tests under the new linear A-level exam system, which the school says, 'has proved more challenging nationally' as opposed to the modular exams sat over a period of two-years and are now being phased out.

L-R: Ellen Cooper, Becky Chin and Maya Kansagra.

But head teacher, Dr Helen Stringer said she is proud of what the girls have achieved.

"We are, of course, living in uncertain times in the education scene as a whole and with A-levels in particular, so it is reassuring for our girls and their families to know that the combination of ambition for every individual, bespoke guidance, and superb academic and personal support continues to be a winning formula.

"The vital ingredient is that we believe in our girls and this means that they believe in themselves.

"To see them aim high, work hard and smartly, achieve so well in those all-important qualifications and at the same time grow in confidence, as people ready to take on the world, is an absolute privilege.

Amber Fransham and Charlotte Dykes.

"A school is above all its people and I know that the staff at the High School are really special.

"Class of 2017 – I salute you and wish you all the very best in the next, exciting phase of life."