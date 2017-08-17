A-levels: Northampton School for Boys pupils land places at elite universities

Half of Northampton School for Boys' A-level pupils who got a higher education place will be going to one of the top "Russel Group" universities in another bumper year of results.

Richard Bernard, Headmaster of NSB, said: ”The 2017 A -level results reflect the typically strong historical performance of year 13 students at A-level supported by very strong outcomes for our Year 12 students where AS Levels were taken.’’

A total of 26 pupils received an A or A* grade average over at least three A2 subjects in Year 13, with three students securing three straight A* grades.

Deirdre Kennedy - assistant head and director of 6th form, said: “Once again our extensive advice and guidance programme is paying dividends.

"Over 200 Year 13 students received university offers – 50 per cent of which to the very best ‘Russell Group’ universities."

"Those who just missed by a grade or two are now in ‘clearing’ and will get a place in the coming days. Our students work so hard and I am truly delighted for them.”

Mr Bernard added, ‘’The Year 13 cohort backed up their strong academic success with outstanding achievements outside of the classroom in sport, music, dance and drama.

"They were a group of students who had a hugely positive influence on the school, embracing the vast range of opportunities that the school had to offer as well as operating as excellent role models for our younger students. I wish all of our leavers the very best of luck in their future.”

Standout Year 13 performers for A Level included:

3A*: Madeleine Aber, Euan Austin, Matthew Hodgson

2A* / 2A: Pui Chan

2A* / 1A: Alastair Bowden, Thomas Wise, George Wyld,

2A* / 1B: Rebecca Herring

1A* / 3A: Matthew Jenson

1 A* / 2A: Fergus Costello, James Hill, Chloe Lambdon, Gagandeep Sachdeva, Veer Shah

A/A/A or equivalent: Naomi Coleman-Jones, Elizabeth Gregory, Michael Longhurst, Ella Machin-Bradbury, Ashley Pearson, Thomas Rowlatt, Tia Senatore, Somya Sharma, David Bromley, Thomas Coombs, Calum Hall-German, Ruth Murphy