A-levels: Kingsthorpe College sees 'huge' top grade increase

Kingsthorpe College is celebrating a big increase in the number of students achieving the top grades this morning, half of all entries coming back as A* to B.

The college saw A-level subjects improve by almost one grade per entry according to results through this morning.

Kingsthorpe College A-level results.

Particular mention should go to Ellie Morgan, who achieved two A*s and two As (English Literature, Drama, History, Extended Project) securing a place to study Egyptology at Oxford University and Joe Morris who achieved four A*s in Chemistry, Maths, Physics, Extended Project. He will go on to study chemistry at Durham.

There were many other students who also performed particularly well, including:

 Chloe Allen A*A*A*B (Psychology, Sociology, Extended Project, German)

 Emily Taylor A*A*A*C (Psychology, Sociology, Extended Project, Biology)

 Bradley Small A*ADist* (Sociology, Psychology, Sport)

 Olivia Hodgkins AADist* (History, Sociology, Health and Social Care)

 Ellen Clarke AAB (Drama, Sociology, English Literature)

 Emma Clarke A*AC (Photography, Fine Art, Psychology)

 Robert Lorkins ABDist* (Physics, Maths, IT)

 Lewis Clark ABB (Economics, Maths, Physics)

 Rachel Yates ABB (English Literature, Geography, Sociology)

Head teacher Jennie Giovanelli, said: "We are delighted for our students’ success this summer, which demonstrates that Kingsthorpe College continues to make sustained improvements across all headline measures.

"We are particularly pleased that the results reflect our commitment to providing a broad and balanced curriculum.

"The results are testament to the determination and commitment of all involved with the college, and we wish all our students the very best for the future.”