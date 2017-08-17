A-levels: Hard work pays off for Elizabeth Woodville's high achievers

The hard work as paid off at Elizabeth Woodville School after half of all pupils got a B or above.

More than 50 per cent of all exam entries received an A*, A or B grade (or equivalent) and more than 80 per cent were awarded at least a C grade.

The students’ successes come despite new A-level specifications in most subjects.

Jez Bennett, head teacher of the Deanshanger school, said: “Our students have risen admirably to the challenge of the new specifications. We are delighted that their hard work, together with strong teaching and support, has enabled the students to progress to their destinations of choice. Congratulations to them all.”

Students have been successful in gaining places at universities from Aberystwyth to Manchester and from Lancaster to Brighton.

Subjects will include veterinary medicine, chemistry, law, civil engineering and art.

Other students have successfully gained apprenticeship places with Volkswagen and Grant Thornton, with another student joining the

Royal Marines.