A-Levels: Every student from Wollaston School earns a spot at university

Wollaston School's year 13s are all going to university in the next academic year.

All 97 pupils who applied to university secured a place, and over a quarter of them earned an A* or an A in their results envelopes this morning.

Maths student Bagrielius Slakaitis secured two A*s and one A grade and has accepted a place at the University of Oxford to study Computing.

Over half of all entries were awarded B grades or higher, while over 60 per cent of the school's BTEC results came in at Distinction Star or Distinction.

Headteacher Joe Cowell, who will also leave the school this year, said: "The great joy for teachers at this time of year is to see the students that have worked so hard for the last two years fulfil their potential and win places at some of the best universities in the country.

"I am happy to report that the mood in the Sixth Form Centre today is one of elation, excitement and relief. This is a tribute to the hard work of all the students, the support given to them by their parents, and the dedication and commitment of their teachers."