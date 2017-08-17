A-levels: Every pupil at Thomas Becket gets a university place

The new head at Thomas Becket Catholic School said he was thrilled at the school's A -level results after 99 per cent received a pass grade.

A third of the year 13 cohort also attained A* to B grades at the non-selective school in Spinney Hill.

Overall, the A* to C pass rate was 60 per cent across all subjects. A total of 40 pupils took exams in year 13 this year in both A-level and BTEC courses.

Head teacher Ciran Stapleton said: "We are proud of our student’s success and the hard work they and the staff have put into these incredibly tough qualifications.

"All of our Year 13 students have secured university places on exciting courses including bio-veterinary science at University of Lincoln, chemistry at Sussex, accountancy and finance at Northampton, history at Reading, marine biology at Hull, computing science at Loughborough and Nottingham.

"This cohort have made rapid progress since their GCSE results, with an average GCSE grade of a D they have surpassed targets and projections at A-level.

"As a school we are very proud of these fantastic results.

"A special word of congratulations to Martin O’Rourke and Sadaf Jafri who completed their A2 qualifications with grades of ABB."