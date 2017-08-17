A blooming success for Northampton's first council housing garden competition

Tenants who entered their gardens into the first Northampton Council Housing Garden Competition have been recognised at an awards event

The competition, run by Northampton Partnership Homes, was judged over two days in July by gardening presenter Johnnie Amos (BBC Northampton) and volunteering manager Sarah

Best communal garden was won by Bellinge Community House.

Passam (Voluntary Impact) who cast their eye over 28 lovingly prepared landscapes by council house tenants in Northampton.

Mr Amos said: “Both myself and Sarah were very impressed by the standard of the entries” and that it was lovely to hear about “their enthusiasm for gardening

and celebrate their amazing efforts in the garden”.

The competition comprised of six categories.

Best container garden was won by Rashmi Shah.

Best garden was won by Susan Selden and Bob Clarke, best communal garden was won by Bellinge Community House, best container garden was won by Rashmi Shah, best fruit and veg patch was won by Richard Gore and Stuart Hayward, most environmentally friendly garden was won by Janet and Gary Crane and best young gardener which was won by Jack Brett.

Susan Seldon, winner of the best garden category in the garden competition, said: “I never expected to win. I put a lot of effort into making the garden nice and I wanted our efforts to

be recognised.”

After this year’s blooming success, Northampton Partnership Homes said they hope to continue the competition next year, adding “Next year we want even more tenants to get

Best young gardener Jack Brett.

involved and show off their beautiful blooms in the garden”.