£1million revamp for Northampton Co-Op equips store with hot food counter and bakery

A Northampton convenience store and post office will re-launch this week following a £1.1million makeover.

The Co-Op store in Barry Road, off Wellingborough Road, will open on Friday (July 21) fitted with 40 new chillers, a hot food counter and a Costa coffee machine.

It comes after a major refurbishment that has placed the 7,000 square-foot shop under reduced opening hours for the past six weeks.

Jon Hamilton, Store Manager, said: “We are thrilled to have made such a significant investment in our Barry Road store. We are looking forward to welcoming our members and customers into their new look store, it is an exciting time for the whole team."

When the store re-opens, its hours will change to from 6am - 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10am - 4pm on Sundays.

Northampton students with NUS extra cars will also receive a 10 per cent discount at the store.

Mr Hamilton said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. Our ambition is to establish the store as a local hub. We want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op, and we are also giving back to the community. Our members can make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they can raise much-needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”