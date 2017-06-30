139 years old but still winning awards! Northampton High School named secondary school of the year

Northampton High School has been named as the Secondary School of the Year in the county's Education Awards.

The school received its award at the awards ceremony held at Wicksteed Park earlier this week. The awards are organised by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, the Northants Telegraph and the Daventry Express.

Judges in this category, which is sponsored by EBP, said: "Northampton High School was founded in 1878 and is an independent day school for girls aged from 3 to 18 with an excellent academic record providing outstanding facilities for art, drama, music, science and technology, as well as a wide range of indoor and outdoor sports.

"It also combines careful nurturing in the early years with increasing challenges, within and beyond school. The school celebrated its 139th birthday in May this year and the Judges felt that should be recognised and celebrated at our 2017 Awards," they said.