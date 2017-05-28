Travel: Salty cows, ginning cats and a speckled hen

Following the success of last month’s Taste of Cheshire Awards, Cheshire Country Holidays has launched a brand-new package called Cheshire Foodies which is inspired by the gastronomical history of the region.

This two-night food-orientated package includes a cookery class, wine and cheese tasting experience and a range of ‘low food miles’ cuisine. It’s no wonder Cheshire is known as the 'County of Food and Drink'.

Cheshire is famous for its wonderful cheeses.

Probably the most famous of Cheshire’s culinary delights, is the county’s eponymous cheese – reputed to be the oldest in the world; pre-dating William the Conqueror and first mentioned in the Doomsday Book of 1086.

Romans were thought to have first produced this cheese around the salt marsh hotspots of the county, as the curd from the cows was naturally ‘salty’.

Traditionally, the cheese was delivered in cloths embossed with a large happy cat on them. Ever wondered where that popular phrase “grinning like a Cheshire cat” came from?

Master the subtle art of matching wine with cheese, during a tasting experience, hosted by Cheshire Mersey Wine School, guests will learn how to ‘check the legs and acquire a nose’.

This famous sign pays homage to Cheshire's best known product in London's Fleet Street.

Gino d’Acampo and Mary Berry fans will enjoy the full-day cookery class, provided by Speckled Hen. Under instruction of an expert, this ‘hands on’ experience introduces people to the science of breadmaking and the art of preparing the perfect pasta… con amore!

Included in the package are daily breakfast packs with fresh food delivered to the farmhouse. A taster lunch, evening buffet dinner and an evening fully catered three-course meal will be delivered and table set for guests to enjoy in their home from home setting – all courtesy of the local award-winning restaurant Yellow Broom.

Taste Cheshire’s Festival and Events Manager, Briony Wilson said: “Taste Cheshire are delighted that Cheshire Country Holidays has launched this Foodies package – it’s wonderful to hear of a regional tourism provider who wants to share our passion for the county’s gastronomic delights and encourage people to visit Cheshire to taste some of the great food on offer and see for themselves why Cheshire is the UK’s ‘food and drink county’.”

Tracy Platt, Manager Cheshire Country Holidays said: "We recognise that many people coming to stay with us like to do little more than relax in our country setting and indulge in good food and wine… so we created a package perfect for those who love everything about food”.

Tea time elegance in Cheshire.

Packages start from £329pp based on 12 people sharing with details from Cheshire Country Holidays at www.cheshirecountryholidays.co.uk or call 01477 518448