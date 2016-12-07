Northampton hotel offering free Christmas Eve stay to Mary and Joseph

A Northampton hotel is offering married couples called Mary and Joseph a free night’s stay on Christmas Eve.

The Campanile Hotel on Cheany Drive, Grange Park is inviting couples who are looking for accommodation, just like the original Mary and Joseph were over 2,000 years ago.

“It’s that time of year when millions of us hear the tale about how there was no room at the inn for Mary and Joseph, which got us thinking, what if we could do our own little bit to right the wrongs of this?” said Ashish Gupta, general manager at the Campanile Hotel in Northampton.

“Hotel rooms are in high-demand at Christmas time as people search for accommodation while visiting family – something which the original Mary and Joseph can relate to as they struggled to find a suitable resting place.

“While our rooms are booking up fast, this year we will be reserving one room and a parking space just in case we get a surprise phone call or visit from Mary, Joseph and their donkey.”

It is said that nearly 2,016 years ago Mary and Joseph left Nazareth for Joseph’s home town of Bethlehem as Mary was due to give birth to Jesus, but upon arrival they could not find anywhere to stay.

After knocking many doors, the couple took shelter in a stable where Jesus was eventually born.

“Hopefully by us highlighting the plight of Mary and Joseph, it will encourage people to think about the story behind Christmas and why many of us celebrate it,” added Ashish

Any couples called Mary and Joseph should call 01604 662599. Couples must be married and be able to provide photographic ID upon arrival.