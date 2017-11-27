Are these the best drives in Britain?

Planning a driving holiday? Check out our round-up of some of the most scenic and unique roads across the country.

If you are a car lover there is nothing quite like an open stretch of road and the purr of your engine.

Glasgow to Glencoe is 'a haven of windswept rocky splendour.

Some of us even plan entire holidays or road trips around our preferred routes.

And, while the UK’s roads are busier than ever there are still some gems out there waiting to be discovered.

Independent car supermarket V12 Sports and Classics, says everyone will be looking for something different in their ideal road, with three main types of driver.

1. The convertible driver

For convertible drivers it is all about the air on their face and the wind moving around them. Country roads away from the hustle and bustle are great for convertible drivers, allowing them to enjoy fresh air rather than exhaust fumes.

2. The high-performance driver

For drivers of a car like say the BMW M3 it is all about speed and performance. They want to hear that roar of the engine as they put their foot down.

Roads offering long open stretches for safe acceleration or corners for handling allow high-performance drivers to put their cars through their paces.

3. The comfort driver

Cruising drivers are looking for comfort and a smooth driving experience. Scenic routes offering stunning views while cruising along are great for comfort drivers.

Whether you are a convertible, high-performance or comfort driver – these roads, all of which have topped expert lists – offer the ultimate driving experience.

Cheltenham to Stratford-upon-Avon

The scenic route along the B4632 topped a list of the most beautiful drives in the UK compiled by international insurance firm Clements & Co.

Described as a ‘peaceful ride’ it allows drivers to appreciate the beauty of the Cotswolds hills.

Glasgow to Glencoe

When the motoring and travel teams at The Telegraph teamed up to pick their favourite road trip routes they chose this A82 route as their number one.

They described it as ‘a haven of windswept rocky splendour’.

Helmsdale to Melvich, Sutherland

The RAC picked the ultra-quiet A897 as one of its ‘driving heaven’ roads last year.

Having been named the quietest A road in Britain last year, it is the perfect remedy for drivers tired of battling the queues.

Richmond to Hawes

Visit Britain named the Buttertubs Pass in the Yorkshire Dales as one of Britain’s most scenic routes.

It was picked for its fast descents and quick corners as well as its stunning views of the Dales.

And V12’s top picks?

“Between Hinckley and Wolverhampton there is a great road that goes past the nuclear power plant,” said a spokesperson. “It might seem like a random choice but it always reminds me of The Simpsons!”

