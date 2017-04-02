Will this be one of the most desirable houses in Britain?

A developer with an eye for luxury has grand designs for what promises to be one of the most sought after homes in the UK in Beaconsfield, Bucks.

Luna Developments is the brainchild of Bucks-based builder Lewis Foster - who hails from the end of the line in Aylesbury - and his business partner Colin Agar-Rea, a well known former nightclub controller who used to run the now closed Limelight on Shaftesbury Avenue.

The pair first met when Lewis, 34, was extending Colin’s home - which he shares with his wife Lisa - in 2015 and the couple were impressed with the work.

Now under their joint enterprise Luna Developments, named after Lewis’ second daughter born in the same year, the pair plan to build a large six-bedroom luxury, modern-traditional home on the best road in one of the most desirable places to live in the UK.

Set on the edge of the Chiltern Hills within easy reach of London, Beaconsfield has attracted politicians, footballers and celebrities as a place to live for decades.

The picturesque location is always there or thereabouts when it comes to the Sunday Times’ 100 best places to live list and its reputation also means residents pay on average around £500,000 more to live there than elsewhere in the county.

Luna 1 Before demolition

Indeed the average house price on Burkes Road - where what the pair are calling Luna 1 will be situated - ranges between £1.5m and £3m.

The 0.5 acre plot was home to a large 1930’s built house which was demolished in July and planning permission subsequently granted for a new 7,500 sq ft home. Work is due to commence in the coming weeks and is estimated will take a year to 18 months to complete.

Once finished, Luna 1 will have all the technology and appliances befitting a modern luxury home but will maintain the traditional classy look.

Rako controlled lighting, a home cinema, CCTV and alarm system and beautifully sculpted gardens centered around the key aspect of maintaining a homely feel are just some of the features of the pair’s first of what they hope will be many projects.

After demolition

Given that Beaconsfield is one of the UK’s most desirable places to live, its lofty place among the most expensive market towns in the country and the scale of the build it is safe to say there will be no shortage of interest with a bidding war expected.

It is a project both Lewis and Colin, 54, feel passionately about even if it is something of a departure from the bright lights of the West End for the latter, who ran clubs the length of the M1 from London to Leeds.

“There were a lot of footballers’ wives homes but nothing really modern traditional (in Beaconsfield),” Colin said when explaining the inspiration for Luna 1.

“It’s been a long and educational road with planning but after a year of grind we got started in February.

The huge garden

“It was actually having twins which made me think ‘I’ve got to do something else’ and got into a bit of property rental before meeting Lewis when he worked on my extension.

“Our ethic is solid, quality built, hi-tech, traditional with beautiful gardens and we continue to search for opportunities. Our plan is to do one Luna project a year and see where the market takes us, it’s exciting times.”

For families, a key attraction is the range of schools in the area, including the top performing state grammar, Beaconsfield High School for Girls and prep schools, Davenies and High March. The town is surrounded by ancient woodland but you can be in the middle of the capital city in 30 minutes. All key factors as to why Beaconsfield was also named as one of the top 5 towns to live around the M25 by the Telegraph.

If there was an opportunity to be had, or money to be made in Beaconsfield, it would have been done to death one might think.

But Lewis said that despite Beaconsfield’s high profile, there was a very obvious gap in the market.

“Looking at the new luxury houses available to buy in Beaconsfield we decided there was a gap in the market for a modern, hi tech well built house using local contractors,” he said.

“Work is due to commence and the house will have all the technology necessary at this level and will also come with a 10 year warranty by BLP Insurance.”

Follow @Luna_Ltd on Twitter for regular updates on the build.