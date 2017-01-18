Northampton chef is finalist to become King of Spice in Master Chef competition

A curry chef from Northampton is in the running to be named the country’s King of Spice after impressing a panel of top judges at a prestigious cook-off.

Jumel Miah, of Cardomom in Harborough Road, Northampton is a finalist, in the Master Chef Promotions competition – a project celebrating the very best in the hospitality and catering sector and aimed at inspiring the next generation of food heroes.

The results will be announced at a gala dinner to be held next month, with a total of 25 chefs going head-to-head for one of the industry’s top honours.

Mr Miah, said: “Cooking in the Master Chef Promotions competition is one of the highlights of my entire career, it was an honour to share a kitchen with so many talented chefs. I am keeping my fingers crossed I have done enough to win.”

The challenge saw chefs showcase their skills in Bournville College, Birmingham by creating a signature dish in just 45 minutes.

A panel of expert judges, including celebrity chef Pat Chapman, rated the finalists based on factors such as taste, presentation and hygiene.

As well as the cook-off, the awards will raise the profile of the food and drink industry and inspire a new generation of young chefs to work in kitchens up and down the country.

Nine students chefs from Bournville College also took part in their own cook-off to showcase their skills to industry leaders.

TV chef Rois Ali, who founded the awards, said: “We are looking at working with colleges to future-proof our industry – encouraging the next generation to come through and open their own restaurants to ensure the sector not only survives but thrives.”

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner to be held in Birmingham on February 5, attended by up to 1,000 guests.

The event will be broadcast around the world, with global satellite TV coverage from a host of stations.

Nawaz Ali, executive director of Coventry-based Master Chef Promotions, said: “We want to encourage chefs to use the ‘Train to Gain’ scheme to equip them with essential skills in the kitchen.

“We want to help unemployed people get back into the world of work and we want to celebrate the stars of our trade, making them role models for others to look up to.”

For more details on the competition visit www.masterchefpromotions.co.uk.