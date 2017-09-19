Foodie fun for all in Daventry

There will be dozens of food and drink stalls from in and around the Daventry area with a food festival held in the town centre.

The free event will be held on the High Street and Sheaf Street from 10am to 4pm on Saturday September 23.

It has been organised by Daventry Town Council.

The festival will showcase over 50 different stands, all there to tempt people with offerings ranging from traditional fare to the exotic.

Those with a sweet tooth won’t be disappointed, as there will be cakes, pudding and sweets to entice them into a little indulgence.

And for those who are perhaps looking for something a little more alcoholic, there will be craft beers, ciders, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages of all kinds available.

There will also be a showcase kitchen in the High Street where people will be able to see live demonstrations.

Martin Heath from BBC Radio Northampton will also be carrying out interviews with the traders and highlighting what’s on offer.

For further information about the event visit www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/community-events.html. This also includes a full list of traders and an online programme for the event or, alternatively, call the council on 01327 301246.