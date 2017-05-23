Different gins at Northampton pub

Gin and Tonic lovers will be in heaven this bank holiday with the first ever Annual Gin Festival taking place in Northampton.

Taking place at the Market Tavern in Northampton, gin producers locally, nationally and internationally will be available to try at the event starting on Friday May 26 and finishing on Bank Holiday Monday May 29.

There will be more than 30 gins to try with many of them coming from Northamptonshire based Warner Edwards.

And people will be hoping for a hot day as there will also be a Gin and Tonic ice pop available.

Warner Ewards is a firm which is stocked at several major retailers including Waitrose, Marks and Spencer and Amazon. They make gins with several flavours including elderflower and rhubarb gin.

It follows on from a real ale festival held at the same venue in April.

There will be live music on throughout the four days of the festival and the venue will be open from 11am to 11pm each day except for Friday and Saturday when it will be open till midnight

For further information about the event call 01604 602121.