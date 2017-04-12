Beer festival comes to Northampton

For those who are fans of local beer, there will be plenty to try at a beer festival starting on Thursday April 13.

The Market Tavern in Northampton is hosting its first beer festival from Thursday until Monday.

There will be 12 different breweries including Potbelly’s Best Bitter and Sunny Daze. Towcester Mill’s Brewery’s Black Fire and Great Oakley has the Tiffield Thunderbolt and Welland Valley Mild. Gun Dog’s Bad to the Bone and Merriman’s Merri Weather is available. Oakham’s Citra, Nobby’s Best Bitter and Plum Porter as well as Beckets Ale and Gold Star by Phipps available.

Entry is free and all pints are £3.70 each. We will also have a Tasting Card on offer for £10 that where the customer can get 6 Half Pints.

There will be a 10 per cent discount for All Camra members.

There will be a barbecue on offer on Saturday and we a Sunday Roast on offer on Easter Sunday for £10.95

There is also live music with Dan Walder on Friday night. Dan has an eclectic mix of acoustic covers which will get everyone singing and dancing. This will be followed by a DJ on Saturday night